Pirates give injury update ahead of Jwaneng Galaxy clash

The Buccaneers will host the Botswana champions at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Zakhele Lepasa will miss Orlando Pirates’ clash against Jwaneng Galaxy because of an injury. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Goodman Mosele and striker Zakhele Lepasa remain sidelined going into their clash against Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Buccaneers will host the Botswana champions in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates go into this clash as favourites to go through to the group stages of the competition after winning the first leg 2-0 away in Botswana last Saturday.



ALSO READ: Riveiro confident Pirates can handle fixture congestion

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will go into this clash without Mosele and Lepasa, who are still recovering from their respective injuries, the club confirmed on Friday.

The good news for the Buccaneers is that left-back Paseka Mako is available for selection for this match against Jwaneng after recovering from his knee ligament injury.

“Zakhele Lepasa and Goodman Mosele remain on the mend after sustaining ankle and knee injuries respectively, while a return to action looms for Paseka Mako who recently resumed full training,” read a statement from Pirates on Friday.



ALSO READ: Morena insists Sundowns’ Champions League tie is not won yet

Pirates are one step away from realising one of their targets this season, which is to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

This after the Buccaneers conquered Jwaneng Galaxy away in Gaborone to take back a healthy lead to the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa and Deon Hotto were enough to give Pirates a 2-0 at the National Stadium this past weekend.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, however, has warned his charges that the tie against Jwaneng Galaxy is not over.

ALSO READ:Galaxy coach warns Pirates the tie is not over yet

“We managed to get a good result, but it’s not over, there’s still another 90 minutes to play,” said the Spaniard.

“It’s not over. Like I said, it’s the first half of this round. We still have to play another 90 minutes in Orlando. For now, we’re not thinking about the lead, we’re playing at home and we must win our games at home,” he added.



The fixture is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm.