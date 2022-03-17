Ncikazi slams ‘slow learners’ Pirates despite SuperSport win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mandla Ncikazi labelled his Orlando Pirates team as slow learners following their hard fought 3-2 victory over SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday.



It was a bad start for the Buccaneers again, as they went 2-0 down in the early moments of the game. But they ended up winning they game thanks to two penalties from Deon Hotto and a wonderful last minute finish from Goodman Mosele.



It was the second time in just a few weeks that Pirates found themselves chasing the game, having conceded two goals in the first half.



This is what transpired in their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Royal Leopards of eSwatini, as Bucs found themselves 2-0 down, but ended up winning the game 6-2 in the first leg a couple of weeks ago.

Ncikazi says it seems Pirates have not learned much from the Leopards clash.



“We are just slow learners. I thought we had learned a lesson when we played the team from Swaziland, Royal Leopards. But, it seems like we just have this tendency that we must work on, conceding early goals. We warned our team that a good start is important, a positive start is important. You are two goals down and the worst part is it is from set-plays (goals scored from a corner-kick), something which we must work on,” said Ncikazi after the game.

“But, what was positive, before we even scored I thought we created better chances. We deserved the penalties and I think we deserved another penalty in the second half. It is a good fight back from our team, normally, after such a lead, the game is sealed. But I thought we created better chances, we still have the same sickness, and we just don’t score the chances we create. It is a deserved win, but I still think we should have scored more goals.”

Following the win, Pirates are now on 35 points, having played 23 games and they sit in position four on the league table.