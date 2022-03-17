Smaller teams benefitting from fans’ absence, says Chiefs’ Dolly

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Coming to play Kaizer Chiefs at their home base FNB Stadium carries no weight at all these days. This is at least according to Amakhosi midfielder Keagan Dolly.

The 28-year-old says the absence of fans due to Covid-19 restrictions is proving beneficial to teams who visit Chiefs at their home venue.

READ ALSO: Ncikazi slams ‘slow learners’ Pirates despite SuperSport win

Dolly said this while answering a question about their preparations to host Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership match on Saturday evening.

“It is going to be another tough game. There are no easy games now in this league especially without the supporters,” said Dolly.

“Anywhere you feel like you are playing home because there is no pressure for the so-called smaller teams. They come to FNB and it’s empty, and they don’t feel any pressure.”

Dolly, who has been influential in Chiefs’ rise up the Premiership log standings says it is not all about him, but the team.

“We have been doing well in the past few games now and this is another game where we need to focus on and apply ourselves. I don’t think we have to worry about the end of the season and where we are going to be, we just need to perform as a team and as individuals. We have been doing that after our Nedbank Cup loss.

“For me personally, I believe I will always do well if the team is doing well. But I don’t look at myself as the only one who has to score the goals but as someone who should help the team win and that is what I have been doing.”