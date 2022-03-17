Baccus happy to come in and help when needed at Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kearyn Baccus is yet to cement a starting berth at Kaizer Chiefs since his arrival but he has been seeing a lot of action in the side’s last few games.

He says he is keen to come in at any time the team needs him and do his bit to help the Amakhosi course.

“At the moment I am just happy to get minutes under my belt. Uhm, I am here to help the boys if and when need be,” said Baccus. “I am here for the team and I want to help as much as I can. I am grateful for the opportunity I am getting.”

He says the mood is at its highest at Naturena now that results are forthcoming from the team who have climbed up to third place while they are four games behind.

“We are enjoying ourselves, especially now that we are winning games. Things have been good and been a lot easier.

“We are fighting. We are going to fight all the way to the end and hopefully we can get there or thereabout in these last 10 games or so, we just want to finish strong.”

Amakhosi have a tricky encounter against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening and Baccus believes a disciplined display can see them collect maximum points.

“Arrows are a good team and every game has different elements… So, we will have to be disciplined and play well against Arrows and hopefully get the result.”