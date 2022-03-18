Local Soccer

Sport / Phakaaathi / Local Soccer

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Football Writer
1 minute read
18 Mar 2022
8:16 pm

Usuthu’s Champions League dream hanging by a thread

Sibongiseni Gumbi

They will not hope that Horoya beats or holds ES Setif to a draw later on Friday night.

Hamid Ahaddad of Raja Casablanca challenges Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu during the CAF Champions League clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu FC’s run in the Caf Champions League is almost over – it is now reliant on other team’s results. 

This is after the Durban side’s 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night. Usuthu needed to eke out at least a draw to have a realistic chance at advancing past the group stages.

READ ALSO: Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL – report

Friday’s defeat however leaves them third in Group B with six points off five games. They will now hope that Horoya beats or holds ES Setif to a draw later on Friday night. 

Added to that, they will need to beat Horoya away and hope Raja does the same to ES Setif to have advance – typical of a South African team, right? 

Things went south early for AmaZulu when they allowed the Moroccans to have what they needed – an early goal. It came through Hamid Ahadad in the sixth minute. 

Raja could have doubled their lead a few minutes later and AmaZulu also had their chances although nothing clear cut. 

Usuthu came back for the second half looking a lot more determined but they found Raja resolute at the back and looking to catch them on a counter-attack. 

And it happened in the 77th minute when Ahadad completed his brace, benefitting from Usuthu’s aimless defending. 

In a Group A match, Al Ahly beat El-Merreikh 3-1 to jump back to second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns and keep their hopes alive. 

Pitso Mosimane’s side are now on seven points and will need a draw in their last game against Al Hilal of Sudan to advance to the next round,

Read more on these topics