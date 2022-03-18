Usuthu’s Champions League dream hanging by a thread

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC’s run in the Caf Champions League is almost over – it is now reliant on other team’s results.

This is after the Durban side’s 2-0 loss to Raja Casablanca at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday night. Usuthu needed to eke out at least a draw to have a realistic chance at advancing past the group stages.

Friday’s defeat however leaves them third in Group B with six points off five games. They will now hope that Horoya beats or holds ES Setif to a draw later on Friday night.

Added to that, they will need to beat Horoya away and hope Raja does the same to ES Setif to have advance – typical of a South African team, right?

Things went south early for AmaZulu when they allowed the Moroccans to have what they needed – an early goal. It came through Hamid Ahadad in the sixth minute.

Raja could have doubled their lead a few minutes later and AmaZulu also had their chances although nothing clear cut.

Usuthu came back for the second half looking a lot more determined but they found Raja resolute at the back and looking to catch them on a counter-attack.

And it happened in the 77th minute when Ahadad completed his brace, benefitting from Usuthu’s aimless defending.

In a Group A match, Al Ahly beat El-Merreikh 3-1 to jump back to second place behind Mamelodi Sundowns and keep their hopes alive.

Pitso Mosimane’s side are now on seven points and will need a draw in their last game against Al Hilal of Sudan to advance to the next round,