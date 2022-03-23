Sundowns’ Zwane not bothered by Bafana snub

Ntokozo Gumede

Every time Hugo Broos names his Bafana Bafana squad, you wonder who will make the cut and who’ll be left out, as he has been ignoring some players who you’d think should be a shoe-in.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos welcomes fans’ return to stadiums



One player who has been knocking on Broos’ door is Lyle Lakay and he finally got the nod for the upcoming friendlies against Guinea and France. But his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane is still out in the cold despite his scintillating form for Masandawana this season.

The outcry for “Mshishi ” to be in the team is loud, particularly from the Downs fans and everyone else who believes that a talented player like Zwane deserves to be in the national team. The player himself, however, does not sound bothered at all about his exclusion from the Bafana squad that is set to face Guinea on Friday and France on Tuesday.

“I’m not disappointed at all. I am a professional footballer and I have to respect the coach’s decision and I support the guys who are there. The coach has never said anything to me but I don’t have anything against the coach,” said Zwane as Downs – wearing their hat as current MTN8 champions – were handing out some soccer boots to scholars in Hammanskraal on Tuesday.

Zwane said he has not given up on his hopes to play for the national team and will continue to lift his hand up as he wants to add to his 25 caps.

“As a player, I will keep on pushing and hope that the chance to play for the national team will come again. If not, I will still keep on pushing. There are things that I need to achieve personally and I need to help my team and that means I have to improve in every game,” he added.

“Mshishi” might not be Broos’ cup of team, but he is highly valued at Chloorkop, where he is in his eighth season as a regular with the senior team and has somehow managed to maintain the same level of brilliance throughout.

“I just want to be a good example to the youngsters and show them that it is not just about having one good season or a few good games, it is about being consistent, training well and being focused,” Zwane added.