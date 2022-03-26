Broos happy with Bafana despite drawing a Guinea blank

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos was content with the performance of his Bafana Bafana side, even though they wasted several excellent chances in a goalless draw with Guinea in an international friendly at the Guldensporen Stadium in Kortrijk, Belgium on Friday evening.

Lyle Foster might have had a first half hat trick, while Keagan Dolly, Thabang Monare, Evidence Makgopa and Bandile Shandu also missed golden opportunities to decide the game.

“It was a good performance, we asked for that from the players,” said Broos after the match in his home country.

“The result is not important, it is is friendly, though we would have like to win.

“We played a very good game, we have six or seven chances, and if there was a team that deserved to win it was South Africa.”

Guinea’s main threat came from set pieces and Broos added: “We had a little problem when you see the tall guys from Guinea, sometimes it was a problem with the aerial duels. At a footballing level I think we had a very good game.”

Guinea coach Kaba Diawara was also pleased with what he saw from his charges.

“I am also happy with the result. We tried to win and had good chances to score, we were facing a very good team in South Africa,” said Diawara.

“We just met with the players one or two days before the game, there was not enough time to work, and we had a lot of injuries to players who are massive for us. So in those conditions we are happy to draw and also to give a first selection to four or five players. For them it was very important not to lose. We will keep working, we have a good team and we will be ready for the (Afcon) qualifiers in June.”

South Africa will now take on world champions France in another friendly in Lille on Tuesday. France also played don Friday evening, coming from behind to beat Ivory Coast 2-1, courtesy of a goal from Olivier Giroud and a late winner from Aurelien Tchouameni.