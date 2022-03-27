Broos sees huge Bafana improvement under his watch

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos has described the improvement of Bafana Bafana as like “day and night” since he took over in September, as South Africa prepare to take on the world champions France in a friendly international in Lille on Tuesday evening.

Bafana played out a goalless draw with Guinea on Friday, with what some might call familiar failings at the fore, as a lack of goals that ultimately hampered Bafana’s World Cup qualifying campaign were mirrored in a host of missed chances at the Guldensporen Stadium in Belgium.

“The final product is scoring,” admitted the Bafana head coach.

“And that may be the only negative point today, when you have so many chances you have to score one.

“On the other hand, we created chances, and in previous games it was not always like that.

“When we started in September with a young team, everyone was asking what we would do in World Cup qualifying, and we ran a good race. But we still have to progress. What we see now and what we saw in September, there is a day and night difference.”

Broos is expected to ring the changes from the Guinea game for the meeting with France, picking what is much closer to a full-strength Bafana side.

Bafana captain Ronwen Williams will return in goal, while Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay, both late arrivals in camp and who missed the Guinea match, are likely to be paired in attack.

Regular centre back Rushine De Reuck and central midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who came off the bench against Guinea, are also both set to start against a star-studded French team.

Bafana can take encouragement from the fact that Ivory Coast posed serious problems to Les Bleus on Friday, though France eventually won that friendly 2-1 with a later winner from Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Worse news for Bafana is that two of France’s best players, N’Golo Kante and Kylian Mbappe, should be available to play South Africa after missing the clash with the Ivorians.

“We know Tuesday will be very tough,’ added Broos.

“We are playing the world champions with high class players. But it will be a very good experience for us. South Africa have, in the past, played games against little teams, where you win but you don’t learn anything. What we had against Guinea, we learned a lot, and on Tuesday we will learn a lot.

“Whatever the result is, if I see my team play like I want and the quality is higher I am happy. It will be a good experience on Tuesday and I think the players are also looking forward to it.”