France coach Deschamps picks Kaizer Chiefs star among main Bafana threats

France head coach Didier Deschamps has singled out Keagan Dolly, Victor Letsoalo and Evidence Makgopa as the main attacking threats for Bafana Bafana when the two sides meet in an international friendly in Lille on Tuesday.

I know the offensive players (in the Bafana Bafana team) better, the forwards,” Deschamps told safa.net.

“Dolly is an interesting player. The two forwards, Letsoalo and the other one is Makgopa……”

Former Sundowns attacking midfielder Dolly played in France for a long period with Ligue 1 side Montpellier, before returning to South Africa to play for Chiefs this season.

Deschamps admitted that France were watching Bafana, as they took on Guinea in a goalless draw on Friday, but he believes Les Bleus will face a much-changed selection on Tuesday.

“Yes, of course, we had people from our team watching your game (against Guinea). But I do not think it will be the same players who will face France,” added the France coach.

“Even though this is a friendly game, we are preparing for the 2022 World Cup. This gives us the opportunity to play against an African team, and this is not always the case for us. For an example, the last time (we played against South Africa) was in 2010 at the World Cup.

“In the next World Cup we may play against African nations and those teams might have the same qualities, the same style of play that South Africa has.”