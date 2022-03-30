Bafana’s Broos happy despite France battering

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos says there is no shame in Bafana Bafana being hammered 5-0 by world champions France, and that he saw positives in the performance against Les Bleus in Lille on Tuesday evening.

South Africa were easily dismantled by the home side, with superstar Kylian Mpbappe at the fore, netting twice in a scintillating display. Olivier Giroud, Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi also netted, and but for Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, there could have been several more goals.

“We knew before the game there was a difference in level between the two teams, but for us the result was not important, it was about the experience.

“These young (South African) players don’t have the experience the French players have and they don’t have the quality. These are the world champions. It is not a shame for us to lose 5-0, we know why and the experience of playing was more valuable than the defeat.”

Broos was impressed with the performance of Lyle Foster, even though Bafana’s attack had little joy against Les Bleus, while the Bafana head coach also praised central defensive pairing Siyanda Xulu and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

“Lyle Foster … it was very difficult but for me he played a good game,” said Broos.

“Xulu and Sibisi were also good but as a team we do not have enough quality to fight and be the equal of France.”