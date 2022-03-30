Pirates supporter excited about the return to stadiums

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following the Premier Soccer League’s announcement that fans will now be allowed back to the stadiums, Orlando Pirates prominent supporter Dejan Miladinovic says the news is exciting and now fans in the country will be able to enjoy football again.

It’s been two years since fans in South Africa were stopped from attending football games at the stadiums due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020.

READ ALSO: Chiefs fans happy to be afforded chance to ‘deal’ with Baxter as stadiums open

The PSL has since given the greenlight to allow fans back to the stadium this week, but only fully vaccinated people will be allowed into the stadiums.

“It is about time we go back to stadiums, it’s been a long time since we have attended PSL games. It’s been very hard for us because we are used to going to the stadiums, that’s where we enjoy watching our teams. It is not the same on TV, our players need our support and I am glad that now we are going back and they will feel our presence,” said the Bucs supporter.

“Players need motivation to play their best football and they know when we are at the stadiums they need to be at their best and give us the results that we want. I really can’t wait to go watch Pirates. I am sure other supporters all over the country are also happy about PSL’s announcement.”

Looking at his beloved Pirates this season, Miladinovic is not entirely pleased with the way the team has been playing. He believes the team should be in the race for the league title because of the quality of players they have.

“Well, I am not really happy with the way we have been playing this season. I think we should be doing much better than we are currently. There has been a lot of inconsistency in our performances and results. Look at Mamelodi Sundowns, they are running away with the league. But, I think things will get better as time goes by. One thing we are happy about is that we have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Meanwhile, the PSL revealed that the return of spectators to the stadiums will only start after this weekend’s league games.