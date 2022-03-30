‘Bunch of losers’: Bafana fans react to France humiliation

Khaya Ndubane

In 2014, Fikile Mbalula, who was the minister of sport at the time, lambasted Bafana Bafana and called them a bunch of losers.



This was after South Africa exited the Africa Nations Championship tournament following a 3-1 loss to Nigeria.



“What I saw was not a problem of coaching, it was a bunch of losers,” Mbalula told the media in Cape Town in January 2014.



Eight years later, Bafana lived up to their bunch of losers’ reputation when they were humiliated by France on Tuesday night.



A brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Olivier Giroud, Wissam Ben Yedder and Matteo Guendouzi earned the world champions a comfortable 5-0 win over a lacklustre Bafana Bafana outfit.



Following the embarrassing defeat, fans took to the social media to voice their anger at South Africa’s poor performance against France.

Meanwhile, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said the heavy loss against France was not a shame for his team.



Speaking after the game, Broos said the defeat had been a valuable exercise for his inexperienced side.

“We knew before the game there was a difference of level between the two teams,” said Broos.

“For us, the result was not important, it’s a good experience for our young team.

“This is not a shame for us. We were a team until the end. There is more quality than six months ago.”

He called Mbappe a very good player after the young french forward drew circles around the Bafana defence and netted a brace with one being a beautiful curler that left Bafana goalkeeper looking like a spectator.



“Even way better defenders can’t do anything against him.”

