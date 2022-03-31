Maritzburg looking to worsen struggling Swallows’ woes

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United midfielder Rowan Human says the international break came at a good time and it helped everyone at the club to re-energize.

The Team of Choice take on Swallows FC in their return to the DStv Premiership at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Ebullient and tricky CL quarters awaits Sundowns

United head into this clash placed in position 12 on the log having only managed to collect 22 points from 22 matches.

They take on a Swallows side that is battling to get out of relegation zone, with the Birds sitting in position 14 with 18 points, one point behind bottom of the table side Baroka FC.

“The international break came in handy. It gave the guys a chance to go and clear their minds and since we have been back, we have been working hard. Everyone has the energy we need to go from here until the end of the season,” said the Maritzburg midfielder.

“We are sitting in a good position, but we can do better and from what I have seen, the guys are ready. We are going out there to get results.”

With Swallows fighting to get out of relegation zone, Human believes it will be a tough encounter when two teams meet, but says this is also an important match for Maritzburg because they need to collect as many points as possible.

“Swallows are in a tough situation where they need the points, but we do too. It won’t be an easy game, they will come out fighting, even with one point, they will be happy. But we will not let them get maximum points. We need to be at our best, they are going to give us a run. Their last few games they have been good, they were just a bit unfortunate. They can kill us,” he continued.

“If we are one solid unit come Saturday, no-one can beat us. We have seen that many times, we are not an easy team to beat when we stand together.”