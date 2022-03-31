WATCH: Itumeleng Khune can only play for Kaizer Chiefs

Jonty Mark

Cavin Johnson believes that Itumeleng Khune is so much part of the furniture at Kaizer Chiefs that he can never play for another club in the Premier Soccer League.

The 34 year-old Amakhosi ‘keeper has played for Chiefs only once this season, in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“When I look at (Gianluigi) Buffon … he was at Juventus a long time,” said Johnson in an interview this week with the FrontRunner podcast.

“That is what Khune is, he is that type of player, he can’t play for another club, Ace Ntsoelengoe …. Teenage Dladla couldn’t play for another club.”

Watch the full clip here: