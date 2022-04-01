Relegation dog fight for Baroka, Galaxy and Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The battle to survive relegation is set to heat up this weekend, with just one point separating bottom of the DStv Premiership table side Baroka FC and 14th placed Swallows FC going into the weekend matches.

It has been a tough campaign for Bakgaga and Swallows, including TS Galaxy, who are in 15th place.

READ ALSO: Pirates to welcome fans for Confed Cup clash with Ittihad

The Limpopo outfit have only managed to collect 17 points in their last 22 matches, while Galaxy and Swallows have amassed 18 points from the same number of games.

At this stage of the league and with only eight games left to the end of the season for the three clubs, every single point will be crucial for the respective teams, with the aim being to save their top tier status.

Swallows will be looking to get the ball rolling when they visit Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday night.

The Birds will be looking to put their past two results behind them, with the club having lost to Royal AM with the same score-line of 1-0 in the league and the Nedbank respectively in less than a week before the international break.

The last time Swallows and the Team of Choice met was last year in December, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw at Dobsonville Stadium.

Galaxy, meanwhile, are on a five games winless streak, something they would like to see change going into their fixture with a tricky Royal AM side at Mbombela Stadium.

The Rockets have registered two draws and three losses in all competitions, making things very difficult for them in their quest for survival. And they are coming up against a Royal Am team that is looking at keeping their place at second place on the log and they have been having a good run in the league campaign.

Looking at Baroka, the Limpopo side are used to fighting their way out of relegation, but this season things might not go their way. Results have been very bad for the club, but there is still time to save their status looking at the point gap to safety.