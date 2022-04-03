Davids hopes returning fans can help inspire Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Fadlu Davids wants the return of the supporters to help the team finish on top of Group B when they meet Al-Ittihad in their last group game of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are allowed to fill their home ground to fifty percent of its capacity, which is fifteen thousand of their fans that can watch their team live for the first time in over two years.

Pirates sit at the top of the group with 12 points after five games, making them the only team to have qualified for the quarterfinals in Group B.

Ittihad are in second spot with 10 points, but they can overtake Bucs for first place, should they win this tie, hence Davids emphasises the importance of having the Ghost back.

“It’s a huge boost to get the supporters back, we hope they can come and fill the stadium as much as possible in terms of our fifteen thousand that is allowed. We hope they give us that boost, are behind us and push us to finish the group on top,” said the Bucs mentor.

“We have qualified and that was the first objective and the next objective is to qualify on top of the group. We will be pushing to get three points in this game, that is for sure, so that we are able to finish strong in this Caf group.”

Meanwhile, Ittihad will have to make sure that they at least get a point in this match in order to go through to the next round. Or, they must hope third placed Algerian outfit JS Saoura who are seven points don’t get a victory in their tie with last-placed Royal Leopards of eSwatini, who are yet to collect a point.