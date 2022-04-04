Bruised SuperSport put behind ‘unwise’ mistakes ahead of Chippa redemption

Ntokozo Gumede

The drama that unfolded at the Princess Magogo Stadium this past weekend is an event that SuperSport United players will not forget after they saw their team losing 3-2 to Golden Arrows.

Abafana Bes’thende came back from behind after they made the most of their numerical advantage when Matsatsantsa A Pitori lost two men – Thamsanqa Gabuza and Iqraam Rayners – leaving coach Kaitano Tembo with a gap in attack.



Tembo already had some personnel in the casualty ward and now has to do without the duo for two games. The first game that Gabuza and Rayners will have to sit out is a tie against Chippa United, who they host on Tuesday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

One player who survived the wrath of referee Akhona Makhalima is Jesse Donn, who says his team will have to replicate the level of intensity that they displayed against the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit when they host Kurt Lentjies’ men.



“It is important to put our loss behind us because if we focus too much on that, it will stop us on playing the best we can because these are completely different opponents and the way we approach it is totally different from the match that we played against Arrows. We still have the players and the talent to get all three points against Chippa,” said Donn.



“I think the performance against Arrows was good enough to warrant us a win and hopefully we can bring the same performance and effort into the next game with less unwise decisions,” he added.



What makes Donn believe his side can chisel out all three points is the fact that they are playing at home. However, they have not been really at their best at home, having lost five of their 11 games in Atteridgeville, However, the Chilli Boys aren’t the best travelers either. They have registered only four wins in 12 games.



“Playing at home will definitely give you an advantage. We are quite comfortable and have a good record at the Lucas Moripe Stadium and Chippa have to travel. We both played on Saturday and they will have the disadvantage because they are the ones who have to be on the road. But we don’t really worry where we play, we always give our best and hopefully we will bring the same momentum from the Arrows game into this one,” Donn said.