Maritzburg United star’s house burgled, memorabilia stolen

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United midfielder Travis Graham has revealed that his house got broken into and his belongings, including his memorabilia, were stolen.



ALSO READ: Interest heating up for AmaZulu’s Memela following Champions League exploits

The 24-year-old Cape Town born player, who is now based in Pietermaritzburg, is upset with the incident, particularly losing the jerseys he collected during his career that started in 2012, but he didn’t specify whether the burglary happened in Cape Town or where he is currently residing.

“To the people that broke into our house and stole my career jerseys worth 10 years of blood, sweat and tears along with other items, may the Lord forgive you,” Graham tweeted on Sunday morning.

Graham’s career began at Ajax Cape Town development (now called Cape Town Spurs), before being promoted to the first team, where he went on to captain the side.

However, he left the club in 2018 following some disagreements with Ajax, after the midfielder was said to have been pushing for a move away from the club with the team not willing to let him go.

He was without a team when the 2017/18 season ended, but he was later rescued by Cape Town City in 2019 during coach Benni McCarthy’s stint as the coach of the club.

He found himself clubless once again from July 2019. Graham then joined lower division side Cape Umoya United the following year, but he only spent a few months at the club before joining Maritzburg later in 2020.

The 28-year-old has since found his feet at the Team of Choice, making 18 appearances for the club this season and has two assists to his name.