‘Angikho right,’ bemoans a Pirates star

Orlando Pirates star Linda Mntambo has thanked Jomo Cosmos for the platform the club gave him to fulfil his footballing dreams while mourning their relegation to the ABC Motsepe League. Cosmos’ demise was confirmed last weekend when they drew 1-1 with TS SPorting in a game they needed to win to keep survival hopes alive.

Cosmos owner Jomo Sono has meanwhile been quoted saying he is not sad at the relegation because he will still be in football even in the Safa league. But for Mntambo, his former club’s situation was hard to take.

“Honestly angikho right (I am not okay… My heart bleeds to witness at Jomo Cosmos FC, one of the biggest football institutions to have produced tons of soccer stars relegated from SA professional football ranks,” wrote Mntambo on his Instagram at the weekend.

“Not only do I mourn the relegation but the opportunity that is taken away from young boys in SA and Africa at large to showcase their talents in the PSL.

“Jomo Cosmos FC has over the years unearthed raw talent or should I say given unknowns an opportunity to make a name for themselves including myself.

“I was signed by the team back in 2014 where I have had a roller coaster of three-and-a-half seasons. Winning promotion to the (then) Absa Premiership on my birthday, 3 June 2015, and also being captain in the 2017/18 season has got to be my highlight.

“My low has got to be relegation to the NFD but donning the jersey and making 110 appearances for the team remains a privilege.”

He then sent his salutations to Sono encouraging him that this was just a minor setback.

“To the Black Prince/ Cara-Cara / 20 Thousand/ Bra J / Dr Ephraim Matsilele Sono, I just want to remind you of the lives you have touched and changed as a footballer, coach and club chairman.

“In my heart you will forever have a statue and I believe this setback is a setup for a greater comeback. May you continue living your purpose of changing lives through football.

“You are not only my Football Father but a true leader, role model and a person I respect and value highly.”