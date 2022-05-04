Chiefs’ marketing guru Jessica Motaung lands plum Caf role

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung, has been appointed to the Confederation of African Football’s Organizing Team for Women Football Standing Committee from 2022-2024.

The appointment, confirmed by Caf Secretary General, Veron Mosengo-Omba, comes in the wake of Jesicca’s attendance at a Women’s Football Task Force Workshop organised by Caf back in 2019, where she was part of a group of 23 influencers and key stakeholders representing 17 African nations at the time.

The committee is made up of high profile and experienced football administrators and corporate people from around the African continent and chaired by Kanizat Ibrahim, who is Caf’s 5th Vice President and the President of the Organising Committee for Women’s Football of Caf.

“We are very proud of our Marketing Director, Jessica Motaung,” declares Kaizer Chiefs Chairman Kaizer Motaung. “We are happy to see one of our own grow and spread her wings in continental football. Being the only South African in the committee speaks volumes. It truly is a remarkable feat.

“We are confident she will add much value to Caf and women’s football on the continent given her experience that spans over two decades. We have watched the growth of the game over the last number of years and Jessica’s role will also help Safa, PSL and Kaizer Chiefs as we look to move in the direction of expanding our ladies’ participation in football.”

Women’s football is the fastest growing sport property globally and Caf, like Fifa, are strategically placing people in that space who can fast track the development and turn the product around.

The position will require frequent travel between Johannesburg and Caf’s Cairo headquarters, as well as occasional trips to other African destinations.

An emotional and excited Jessica expressed her gratitude to Caf President, Patrice Motsepe, and the rest of the leadership for this appointment: “It is also important to thank my chairman, Kaizer Motaung, for his support and blessings. I would not have achieved this if it were not for his wisdom and great leadership. Lastly, I would like to say thank you to the PSL chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, who, upon receiving the news, conveyed his good wishes,” she says.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the growth of our sport, both on the field and commercially. We are moving towards the sport by being all inclusive and we have seen huge crowd support games played by ladies and we need to ensure that we see more of that on the continent. I will also work closely with Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan to ensure we contribute to the growth of the women’s game.”

While the full scope of her new role at Caf will be outlined in due course, one of the key events that she will be working on immediately is the Women’s Afcon tournament from 2–23 July in Morocco.

