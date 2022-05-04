Ireland based keeper hoping for a Bafana call-up soon

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Jethren Barr is hopeful of making the senior national team squad at some point with his career in Europe going very well.

Barr, who has represented South Africa at junior national levels, believes his performances for his club Portadown in Ireland will surely make Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos take notice of him and won’t give up on dream.

“It has always been my dream to play for Bafana Bafana and I think on one of the good days I will be called up for the squad. I have played for all junior national teams and I think playing for Bafana will happen for me soon. I have been enjoying my career in Ireland and everyone is taking notice of my performance because I have been included in the team of the season,” said the shot-stopper.

“Its been very good since I came this side in 2021 and I have adjusted very well at the club. Everything is just on the right track and when things are this good there is no way that I won’t make the national team one day. It is every player’s dream to represent the country at the highest level and I am confident that one day I will be in the squad. I know we have some top goalkeepers in the squad and they have been doing well. The competition is tough, but that’s football, everyone has to compete.”

The KwaZulu-Natal born keeper says he watched Bafana play the last time when they took on Guinea and France in international friendlies. He says he liked what he saw and he believes the current crop of players in the squad have the potential to compete against many top African countries and it is just a matter of time before the squad gets there.