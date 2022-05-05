Every game is a Cup final for Baroka – Kobola

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The objective is clear for Baroka FC interim coach, take every last game as a Cup final and survive relegation.

Kobola managed to steer Bakgaga to their only fifth win of the season when they edged Golden Arrows 1-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this past Wednesday.

The Limpopo based outfit are at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings with 21 points, while 15th placed Swallows FC are on 23 and third from the bottom, TS Galaxy are on 26 points.

Kobola is hopeful that with the last three games, winning all of them would see them survive the chop with the next team on their menu being a clash against Chippa United away from home on Saturday.

“It was a very tough game, but we were desperate to get three points, I am happy for the boys. They really put in an effort and they worked hard. But it wasn’t an easy game, Arrows can really play. They were knocking the ball around. But we just needed to keep our shape and keep on fighting,” said Kobola.

“For us, every game is a cup final now. If we want to survive we need to win all the four games and now that Arrows is done, I told the players that they can celebrate, but Thursday is back to work. We need to prepare for the Chippa game. It is not going to be an easy one, especially playing away from home.

“But we know that Chippa have been struggling (to win games) at home. But you will never know, they might surprise you on the day of the game. We have to prepare and fight hard because we want to survive relegation.”

After the Chippa game, Baroka will host SuperSport United on the 14th of May before ending their campaign with a clash against Maritzburg United on the 21st of May.