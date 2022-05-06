Stoppage time equaliser earns Swallows vital point against SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

Andre Arendse maintained an unbeaten run since taking over from Kaitano Tembo as the interim head coach when he guided SuperSport United to a 2-2 draw against Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership tie at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The hosts thought they had all three points in the bag but the Dube Birds were handed a stoppage time penalty when Selaelo Rasebotja was adjudged to have fouled Kagiso Malinga in the box.

It was Man-of-the-Match Dillan Solomons who took the responsibility from 12 yards and made sure that The Birds will fly back to Dobsonville with a point.

Swallows FC dominated the proceedings in the opening stanza but that counted for nothing because the hosts, SuperSport United, went into the interval with their noses in front.

Kegan Johannes got the opener in the eighth minute after a cross was swung into Swallows’ box and Luke Fluers headed towards Johannes, who fired a volley past The Birds’ goal-minder Jody February.

SuperSport could have been two goals to the advantage but lady luck was not on their side.

Skipper on the day, Thamsanqa Gabuza did well to stay on side and beat his markers before firing as shot past February. He had the Swallows goalie well beaten, but the upright came to the rescue of the visitors. While still on matters in the first half, Dylan Kerr’s hand was forced into making a substitution in the 38th minute when Musa Nyatama suffered a hamstring injury.

The veteran midfielder was replaced by Givemore Khupe.

The Birds came into the first half with the same energy that they had in the first and this time their efforts were rewarded as they got the equalizer through Ruzaigh Gamildien in the 50th minute.

It was his fourth league goal of the season. About 20 minutes later, Jamie Webber played a delightful ball to find Gamphani Lungu on his bike down the right flank and the Zimbabwean immediately sent the ball into the box where he found Iqraam Reyners.

The once highly rated attacker proved his worth and slotted past February to mark his second DStv Premiership goal this season.

The result saw Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s hopes of consolidating a top eight finish while Swallows’ point saw them needing two wins in their final games to reach 30 points, which is traditionally a safety benchmark where relegation and playoffs are concerned.