I can’t wait to move on, says Pirates’ Mhango

Following a rollercoaster season with Orlando Pirates, striker Gabadinho Mhango is set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports coming out of his native country, Malawi.

Mhango, who hasn’t had much game time at the club despite his brilliant performances at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, has either been eating ice on the bench for Bucs or spending most of his time watching the club from home or in the stands.

The striker had some off-the-field problems, which the club suspended him for, but, he never got to shine for Pirates as he did in the previous seasons but his suspension ended.

That, according to Phakaaathi’s Mgosi’s squad, left the player frustrated and wanted a way out of the club despite the team having exercised their one-year extension for Mhango to stay at the club.

Mhango revealed the news to Malawi online publication The Nation that he had a talk with the management of the Buccaneers and it was agreed that he can leave the club at the end of the current campaign and says his agent Mike Makaab is working on finding him a new team.

“We had a meeting recently and both parties agreed by mutual consent to part ways. It is a huge relief to me because I was hardly enjoying game time. It has been a stressful season for me and I can’t wait to move on and, hopefully, this will be a new dawn for my career.”

“He told me that there are a few clubs that he is talking to and we are having another meeting (on Friday) for an update. So, that’s where we are and I am just waiting to see what will come up at the end of the season,” he added.

“Of course, there were issues, but they were blown out of proportion. I have been training hard…I have been outstanding during training, but surprisingly, the coaches have been ignoring me and there is nothing I can do about it. It could be something personal, I really don’t know.”

While Mhango is preparing to leave Bucs, the team has been gearing up for their first leg tie in the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup against Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday in Libya.