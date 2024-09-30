WATCH ‘Drunk’ Gallants striker Mhango injured in car accident

The former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows attacker was allegedly drunk when he hit a taxi with his VW Polo

Marumo Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango was injured in a car accident in Bloemfontein (Picture: Facebook

Marumo Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango was involved in a car accident in Bloemfontein.

The former Orlando Pirates and Moroka Swallows attacker was allegedly drunk when he hit a taxi with his VW Polo on Sunday.

A witness named Darlington Mokgadi posted a video of the incident on social media.

Watch the video:

In the video, a visibly injured Mhango is seen talking to some residents while sitting in the driver’s seat of his VW Polo.

Mokgadi claims that the Malawian striker had four Bloemfontein girls in his car.

“[The] community is angry because he’s drunk… I feel sorry for his career now,” wrote Mokgadi on his Facebook page.



This is not the first time Mhango has been reportedly involved in controversy; in 2021 while still contracted to Pirates, the attacker was reported to be in a fight with a porn star Wandi Ndlovu at a night club in Pretoria.

This incident is said to be one of the reasons Pirates decided to release Mhango in July 2022.

He joined AmaZulu that same year but only played for one season for Usuthu before joining Swallows in August last year.

The 32-year-old attacker is currently in the books of Gallants after the club bought the status of Swallows.