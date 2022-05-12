Chiefs’ arbitration ruling set aside, to face PSL DC for missed games

Sibongiseni Gumbi

A date has been set for Kaizer Chiefs to appear before the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) disciplinary committee for failing to play two of their DStv Premiership fixtures in December.

The matter had been previously taken off the DC’s roll after Amakhosi had taken it to arbitration which ruled in their favour. The PSL however then also took the matter on review at the Gauteng South High Court. And according to PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu, the arbitration ruling was then set aside.

“Kaizer Chiefs will be appearing before the PSL DC on 17 May 2022… this is a continuation of the matter that was on the roll which I withdrew after the arbitrator’s award had found that Chiefs were justified in not fulfilling those fixtures due to an act of God with specific reference to the Covid situation.

“The PSL executive committee, as it was perfectly entitled to do so, also elected to challenge that outcome and took it on review,” said Majavu on Thursday.

“As a result, I decided not to proceed further with that case and to rather await the outcome of the review in the high court. I can now confirm that the review in the high court was finalised on 10 May 2022.

“And as an excerpt taken directly from the court order I can confirm that the award of advocate Cassim SC was reviewed and set aside. It was then replaced with an order to the effect that the PSL football manager’s decision and as subsequently supported by the decision of the executive committee of the league have been confirmed and in the result the referral to the arbitration was set aside.

READ ALSO: Three things Pirates need to do to seal victory in Confed Cup semis

“That being the case I have decided to continue with the case which I had put in abeyance in terms of which Kaizer Chiefs must come before the DC and account for their non fulfilment of those fixtures.”

The games were however rescheduled and played with Chiefs losing both to Golden Arrows and Cape Town City.

“Of course I am aware that those fixtures were rescheduled and subsequently played by Kaizer Chiefs and affected clubs. However, the outcome thereof has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that a misconduct was committed and it remains up to the PSL DC to decide whether or not the league would have proved its case on allegations of misconduct.”