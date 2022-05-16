Zwane reveals strenuous job of finding right players for Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has hinted that it will be a tough job for Kaizer Chiefs to find suitable players to fulfil their aim of building a formidable squad for next season.



Chiefs have had another horrendous season – an eighth in a row where they could not win anything.

A lot of changes are expected at the club in terms of playing personnel with interim coach Zwane alluding to this fact a number of times since taking over from Stuart Baxter.

But the biggest challenge will be finding those players as Zwane suggests there are not many available in the local market at the moment.

“We have to reinforce the squad, we have to beef up, we don’t have a choice about that,” said Zwane after their dull 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday. “We have to get players who can understand the pressure (that comes with playing for Chiefs) and take it head-on.

“Unfortunately, there aren’t too many players out there that have the desire and quality of playing for a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ calibre. There are demands that come with the responsibility of playing for this club.”

Zwane says the wheels have already started turning in the job of finding the right players.

“We are headhunting, scouting and doing everything in our power to get the right players to help the youngsters we have because they are the future of the club.”

There is however hope that Chiefs may just have to look within to find the players Zwane is hoping for. He was full of praise for young versatile defender Njabulo Blom recently. Zwane has also been impressed with Sabelo Radebe.

While he was not happy with the performance in Saturday’s win, Zwane saw some glimmers of hope.

“At this level, you want to win games. Sometimes you win them with a scrappy performance like this one in the second half. But what is key right now is to grind results, build on that and get some confidence to help the boys to start believing in themselves more.

“But what I’m happy about is seeing Sabelo Radebe fighting and fitting in so well. I’m happy for him. Hopefully, he’ll start enjoying himself because he is one player that is very, very good on the ball and at Kaizer Chiefs we want to play football. We don’t want to just kick the ball forward. So, I’m happy for Sabelo and many other players.”