TS Galaxy coach rues missed chances as relegation fight goes to the wire

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Four clubs remain in danger of getting relegated from the DStv Premiership ahead of the final games of the season. Maritzburg United, TS Galaxy, Swallows FC and Baroka FC are all in a ditch and desperate for wins in their last games.

Baroka gave themselves a fighting chance for survival with a surprise 3-1 win over SuperSport united. While they need to win their last game to survive, they need the teams above them to lose.

Bakgaga are in 16th place with 25 points, same as Swallows who are a place above them. The Rockets have 27 points in third place from the bottom. Maritzburg will need just a point to survive.

Interestingly, Maritzburg will host Baroka in their last game knowing that a defeat could send them to the GladAfrica Championship. Swallows are away to Soweto neighbour Kaizer Chiefs and Galaxy are away to Chippa United.

Galaxy coach, Sead Ramovic was at a loss for words after his team let him down failing to beat Marumo Gallants on Saturday in a game he believed they could have easily won.

“It is the story of our season again… If you don’t score after creating these kinds of opportunities like we did, then what do you expect? You don’t win games. We had these kinds of chances and we should have won the game,” vented Ramovic after the game.

“But we settled for a point and now we have to prepare well and go to Chippa where it will be a tough fight.

“We have the whole thing in our hands, but again we have to score. If we don’t score it will be the same story. A point here, a point there. It would have been great to win today because this would be over (the relegation worry) but now we have the whole week to prepare.”

The team who finishes second from bottom in the Premiership will join Cape Town All Stars and University of Pretoria from the GladAfrica Championship in the promotion playoffs later this month. The one who finishes in 16th place gets automatically relegated to the Championship.