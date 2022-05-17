Pirates to work on ‘small elements’ ahead of Confed final, says Ncikazi

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi believes they could have done better in their 1-0 defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup final.

Pirates won 2-1 on aggregate. But Ncikazi was not impressed with how they made it so difficult for themselves at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night. The Buccaneers could not muster an awe inspiring performance despite a huge turnout of their supporters.

“Let’s thank the players for taking the team into the final. Let’s thank our supporters for coming today. The weather was not the best but I still saw their presence,” said Ncikazi in the post-match media conference.

“It was a tough match. (But) The bigger picture is that we made it to the final. Could we have done it in a better, cleaner way? Yes. But subconsciously you could see that the scoreline that we had, and the dynamics in this match were affecting our team,” he added.

Pirates went into the match with a 2-0 lead they scored in the away leg which put them in good stead for the return leg at home. But Tripoli came out with guns blazing and went for broke at Orlando.

“This team (Tripoli) played without fear and were throwing everything at us. But I am just proud that the team achieved the bigger goal. At the beginning of this tournament if you were to say Pirates would be in the final, one would have been grateful.

“We had the opportunities. But we did not take them. And in any game if you don’t score you give confidence to the opponent. They got a chance towards the end of the game and they scored.

“I am just glad it was at the end of the game because I can’t think what would have happened had that happened earlier in the match.

Pirates will now face RS Berkane of Morocco in the final in Uyo in Nigeria on Friday, and Ncikazi said they have a few things to fix before that game.

“Let’s look at the bigger picture and work on the small elements that one picked us as we prepare for Nigeria.”

Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele said they were proud as a team for having managed to get to the final. Mosele scored the second goal after Innocent Maela had opened the scoring in the away leg.

“It’s a beautiful thing… I don’t have words to describe it. We have to keep working hard. And we have to be very strong for the final,” he said.