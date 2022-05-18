Mbesuma hails deadly former teammate

Ntokozo Gumede



The record holder of South African top-flight football when it comes to goal-scoring, Collins Mbesuma, is not surprised that his record of 25 league goals is put under threat by his former teammate Peter Shalulile.



The red-hot Mamelodi Sundowns striker has 22 DStv Premiership goals to his name and after going two games without finding the back of the net, he will need to net a hattrick this Saturday to match Mbesuma’s record. Downs will face Royal AM in the league finale before they are handed their gold medals and fifth straight league titles.

“I like strikers who score goals and Shalulile has been doing well for four seasons in the PSL. I feel he can break the record looking at the way Sundowns are playing and the form he is in. The record is there to be broken. I came and broke the record, another player will come and break it. Anyone can come and break it,” Mbesuma said in a YouTube video by LimSportZone.



“I wish him the best and I know Peter because I played with him at Highlands Park, he is a humble guy and he will work extra hard. I used to stay behind with him after training and do finishing drills. He is always open to learning and it is not a surprise because I know he is a hard worker. I know he is feeling under pressure but he must take it easy,” the former Kaizer Chiefs star added.



These days Mbesuma turns out for GladAfrica Championship side Pretoria Callies as his playing career is close to two decades as he made his professional debut in 2003 for Zambian side Roan United.



He is one of the select few players to represent the top three in Chiefs, Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. “Ntofo Ntofo” holds the record of winning the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot twice when he landed the coveted gong in 2005 and 2016. Shalulile may not reach Mbesuma’s 25 goals but he will go down as the second striker to claim the prize twice after he won it in 2020 with The Lions of the North.



“I am proud of myself because when I came to South Africa I was nothing but if you talk about good strikers in South Africa, I am one of them. Now I can’t run the way I used to 15 years ago and that is why I am more on the bench working as an assistant coach and a player,” the 38-year-old said.