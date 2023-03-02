Mulenga suggests Kambole was ‘pushed out’ by Chiefs players

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Lazarous Kambole joined Kaizer Chiefs with big hopes of making a name for himself like those before him.



ALSO READ: Jali unsettled by prolonged contract talks with Sundowns

The Zambian clearly had big shoes to fill as he was always going to be compared to the likes of Collins Mbesuma and Wedson Nyirenda.

But things didn’t go so well for Kambole at Chiefs and after three years, he was released by the Naturena side.

Kambole had failed to break into the team under three different coaches but fellow Zambian Clifford Mulenga has a different view of what may have happened.

Mulenga played in South Africa when he was young for different clubs including Bloemfontein Celtic.

He says South African players have an attitude towards foreign players especially those of Zambian descent.

“When Kambole joined Kaizer Chiefs there were big expectations on him,” Mulenga is quoted as saying by Touchline News.

“Players adapt differently to new environments. Kambole had just moved to a new country and joined one of the biggest clubs in African football.

“And it took him a long time to adapt to the new environment,” added the former Bidvest Wits player.



ALSO READ: Mahlangu blasts Chiefs and Pirates for mediocre Soweto derby

Mulenga then suggested that the attitude Kambole may have had to deal with could have killed him.

“The attitude of South African players is different and you need to be aware of that (beforehand).

“South African players have a different attitude towards Zambian players and those things can be a big factor.

“When I first came to South Africa it took me a long time to adapt. I got to know the culture and mentality of South African people in general.

Language and accent can be stumbling block

“People used to tease me on the way I spoke (accent). I made friends with the late Dumisani Masilela – may his soul rest in peace – and George Maluleka who advised me to understand the culture first.

“They said once I did that I would fit in,” explained Mulenga who won the Caf Young Player of the Year in 2005.

Language and accents can be a difficult hurdle for a foreign player, suggested Mulenga.

“When you speak English to some players they will respond in IsiZulu or SeSotho and as a foreign player that can affect you.

“I went through that too. James Chamanga, Collins Mbesuma and David Nkausu all experienced that.

“Maybe that is what happened with Kambole at Chiefs,” said Mulenga.