Zwane to unleash Chiefs’ promising youngsters against Swallows?

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has hinted that he might feature some youngsters from the side DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team in their last game of the season.



Chiefs meet Swallows FC in a DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

They go into the game with a number of regular players not available and this has opened space for more young players to be called up to the senior team.

“We’ve brought in a few youngsters like Keletso Sifama and Mduduzi Shabalala from our DDC team to come and help us this side,” Zwane told the club’s website.

“We have a lot of players who are not available for this game. We are hoping we will be able to give them a run because we are thinking about the future now more than anything else.

“We are looking forward to the game and we desperately want to give them the opportunity to showcase their talents and express themselves. They are special, good players, the kind of players that can play for a team of Kaizer Chiefs calibre.

“So we really want to help them settle in quickly with the hope that they will enjoy themselves. And because football is a game of enjoyment, if you don’t enjoy what you are doing and playing for a team like Kaizer Chiefs, then it becomes a problem.

“We want them to be more relaxed, but when they have the ball, they must express themselves within our structure. It’s a big one for them, for the fact that it’s our last game of the season and we also want to finish on a high and prepare the team for next season as well. We will go out there and give it our best shot,” adds the Amakhosi mentor.