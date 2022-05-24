Pirates coach Ncikazi wary of in-form Maritzburg

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Maritzburg United’s current form is something that is a bit wary for Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ unlikely Champions League quest begins against Maritzburg



Ncikazi, however, thinks if his players can be up for the challenge they will be able to get maximum points when the sides meet in the DStv Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



The Team of Choice managed to escape relegation by collecting eight points in their last four games, registering two wins and two draws, taking them to 12th place on the league standings with 31 points.

With that in mind, Ncikazi knows that his charges need to be sharp going into this tie and says they have to forget about past results.

“We have to be ready, another opportunity to get three points, let’s fight for the three points. The past is water under the bridge. Let’s look forward, we can only get three points on Tuesday, proceed and finish the season by winning the three games,” said the Pirates mentor.

“We have Maritzburg United on Tuesday, who have won their past two games and they are very motivated, not an easy game. A high pressing team, it is not going to be easy, Pirates must show up, if they show up, Pirates will win the game.”

Clear from safety and with no chance of getting into the top-eight, Maritzburg have no pressure going into this tie with the Buccaneers.



Pirates, on the other side, have three games left to the end of the season to try and finish in second spot and play in the Caf Champions League next season.

The Buccaneers are currently in seventh place with 40 points after playing only 27 games. They trail second-placed Cape Town City by nine points.