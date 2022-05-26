Broos declares ‘playtime’ over as he announces final Bafana Afcon squad

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos acknowledged that “playtime is finished” after announcing his final squad on Thursday to face Morocco in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Rabat on June 9.

Broos has been forced to leave regular central defensive pairing of Rushine De Reuck and Siyanda Xulu out of his squad, with De Reuck injured and Xulu only on the sidelines at AmaZulu.

It may have benefitted Bafana to have the experience of Xulu in the side against the might of the Atlas Lions, but the 30 year-old centre back has not had a club since leaving Hapoel Tel Aviv at the end of last season, though he has been training with AmaZulu.

“I can’t have players who don’t play and don’t have the tempo of the game, we are going to play in Morocco in three weeks. Morocco have only one player who plays in their local competition, all the rest are in Europe, playing for Juventus, Sevilla, Bayern Munich. They have the rhythm of European football. Xulu is a very important guy for the group but I can’t do that (take him). Playtime is finished now.”

This was recognition from Broos, who will also be missing Keagan Dolly, Siyabonga Ngezana and Nkosinathi Sibisi through injury, that he has to qualify Bafana for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. He has always said he should be judged on this, and not on the Fifa World Cup qualifiers, where Bafana just missed out to Ghana on a place in the play-offs.

The Afcon task has potentially been made easier by the fact that Zimbabwe have been kicked out of the competition, meaning Bafana are in a three-team group, with Morocco and Liberia.

The top two teams in each group will go to the finals.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will captain Bafana after recovering from an operation in time to play against Morocco.

The absence of De Reuck and Xulu means Cape Town City’s Taariq Fielies is the only recognisable centre back in the squad, and with a proliferation of full backs, it remains to be seen what formation Broos will go with in Morocco.

A recognition of a need to beef up the midfield after a 5-0 hammering by France Bafana’s last matchg has seen a call up for Kaizer Chiefs’ Phathushedzo Nange, along with Portugal-based Spephele Sithole and Orlando Pirates’ Goodman Mosele.

Up front, Percy Tau returns to the squad, while young Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo has also been given a chance.

Broos added that Bafana were hoping to secure a friendly game on June 13 or 14, after their clash with Morocco.

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Bandile Shandu, Grant Kekana, Thibang Phete, Taariq Fielies, Terence Mashego, Lyle Lakay, Innocent Maela

Midfielders: Spephele Sithole, Goodman Mosele, Yusuf Maart, Phathushedzo Nange

Forwards: Thembinkosi Lorch, Evidence Makgopa, Khanyisa Mayo, Fagrie Lkay, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau