Sundowns coaching duo finally land their PSL Award

Ntokozo Gumede

There was less controversy in this season’s Premier Soccer League awards as Mamelodi Sundowns coaching duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena were named DStv Premiership Coaches of the Season.

Last season saw a jaw-dropping snub of Downs co-head coaches as then coach of AmaZulu Benni McCarthy was named Coach of the Season, even though he guided Usuthu to second place, behind Sundowns in the table.

The duo were not the only winners from Masandawana as their players scooped most of the gongs. Fan favourite Andile Jali walked away with three awards in the year-end Premier Soccer League awards as he scooped the Dstv Premiership Midfielder of the season, the MTN8 Last Man Standing and the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament a night after he starred in the Brazilian’s 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants in the final this past Saturday.

However, Jali missed out on the two top prizes on the night, the Players Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season, which both went to his teammate Peter Shalulile.

“This has not been an easy season, everyone saw what we went through and when we went out of the Caf Champions League we maintained the same fighting spirit to finish the league as we started. This season was up and down and with the assistance of my teammates I managed to score the goals and you all saw the hard work that I put in,” said Shalulile.

The Golden Boot recipient netted 23 goals in the league and 28 goals in all competitions. Meanwhile, the golden glove went to Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques who landed a helping hand in the number of clean-sheets that City registered in the DStv Premiership as he helped Eric Tinkler’s side finish second behind Downs, earning themselves a place in the Caf Champions League next season.

This season’s Chairman’s Award was given to a group of people who PSL chairman Irvin Khoza described as “selfless”. The “Black Prince” Jomo Sono, who Khoza referred to as “Mr football South Africa” headlined the list of this season’s recipients as David Thidiela, Patrick Sokhela, and Jomo Biyela were also honoured this season.