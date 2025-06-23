Pirates announce surprise new head coach!

'Coach Ouaddou ... will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons,' said Pirates in a brief statement.

Orlando Pirates on Monday announced that they have appointed Moroccan Abdelsam Ouaddou as their new head coach.

The news comes as a surprise, with many reporting that Rulani Mokwena was going to take over at the helm of the Buccaneeers.

“Coach Ouaddou, who is expected to arrive in South Africa towards the end of the week, will be assisted by Mandla Ncikazi and Rayaan Jacobs, Helmi Gueldich and Tyron Damons,” said Pirates in a brief statement.

The Buccaneers have been looking for a new head coach since Spaniard Jose Riveiro’s departure was announced towards the end of last season. Riveiro subsequently took over as head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who he is currently leading at the Fifa World Club Cup in the USA.

Ouaddou, 46, is a former Moroccan international, who first coached in South Africa last season when he took over at the helm of Marumo Gallants.

He saved Gallants from relegation but resigned as head coach at the end of the campaign, claiming Gallants were not able to pay the salary they had previously agreed upon.

“I had an appointment in Johannesburg with my chairman, and I learned that he won’t be able to pay the salary we negotiated when I arrived in March.

“The target was to serve the club for two years, and we had already negotiated everything, but when someone tells you they can’t afford to pay you next season, there are two choices: you can decide to stop, or if you love the club, if you love the people and players, you will try and find a solution. So, I asked the chairman for another offer, he gave me an offer with a clause I did not like, a clause that was very unfair,” Ouaddou told the SABC at the start of this month.