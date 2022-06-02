Chiefs made the right call with the players released – Khanye

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Junior Khanye believes the club made a good choice on the the players they released.



On Wednesday, Chiefs confirmed the exits of Lebogang Manyama, Samir Nurkovic, Daniel Cardoso, Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi, Kearyn Baccus and Lazarous Kambole.

Khanye says he is not surprised by Amakhosi letting go of the seven players with their contracts running out at the end of June, especially Manyama, who came into the club with a lot of expectations, but he never really delivered even though he did well at his previous teams, especially at Cape Town City.

“Manyama was good for Cape Town City if we can be honest, we are talking about someone who played for Ajax Cape Town for many years, played for Mpumalanga Black Aces, played for SuperSport United. So, coming to Chiefs, he was supposed to do better and expectations were very high,” said Khanye, who released a book titled Ghetto Ninja this year, where he speaks about his personal life and football career.

“He set a standard when he won the Player and Players of the Season award (in 2016/17 season). We are talking about someone who has been playing in the PSL for many seasons, but he was never consistent and he always struggled at Chiefs. Yes, he is good, but he was never good for Chiefs. So, I think Chiefs made the right move by releasing him.”

Khanye added that Chiefs management should have never bought striker Nurkovic, who scored 14 goals for the club in his maiden season, but never replicated his form when he joined the club in 2019.

“Nurkovic is an international player, but before signing him, Chiefs should have asked themselves why he is he not representing his country. I mean, you can’t bring in someone who doesn’t represent their country, especially at a big team. Secondly, when I look at him, he is an ordinary player compared to the South African talent,” he continued.

“It is just that there is wrong development in our country. I can point out around seven players who are better than Nurkovic, but because of lack of proper assessment that is why people think that he is better. He is good, but not for Chiefs. Even the way Chiefs play, it didn’t suit him.”

The former Chiefs dribbling wizard is also happy to see Cardoso and Kambole leave the Naturena based side, labeling Cardoso as an experienced defender, who cost the team a lot in their games with his sloppy mistakes. And says Kambole was never supposed to have been signed at Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the club also revealed that they have placed midfielder Anthony Agay on transfer. while also confirming the departure of goalkeeper coach, Lee Baxter.