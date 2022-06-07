Top agent confirms Chiefs talks over Kodisang, Mahlatsi, Etouga 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

South Africa’s top sports agent Mike Makaab has confirmed that he is talking to Kaizer Chiefs about a possible transfer of three players – Kobamelo Kodisang, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Franck Mbella Etouga.



Makaab said he would be meeting Chiefs this week to try and finalise the deals but explained that the moves are subject to the clubs that the players are currently playing for agreeing to transfer fees.

“I have opened talks with Chiefs about that player, a player at Swallows and a player who is in Portugal,” said Makaab on Gagasi FM on Monday evening. “So, as we talk now there are three players that I am discussing with the management of Kaizer Chiefs. We have to hope that we can do at least one or two of those deals to help Chiefs. That’s if they believe that those players can help them as they rebuild the team,” added.

When pushed to reveal the identity of the players, Makaab said: “One is at Swallows, one at Braga and the other one is currently one of the top goalscorers in the continent.”

Phakaaathi reported on Monday that Amakhosi are in hot pursuit of Etouga who scored 21 goals in the Ghanaian Premier League this season. But they face stiff competition from some European clubs including Atletico Madrid.

The one at Swallows is Mahlatsi as Phakaathi has learnt that he is under Makaab’s ProSport International. Kodisang is the one who is at Braga where he has a year remaining in his contract.

Meanwhile, Makaab also cleared the air on why Sipho Mbule ended up at Mamelodi Sundowns and not Chiefs.



Mbule had been reported to have expressed his desire to go to Naturena rather than Chloorkop.

“Yes there were four clubs interested in Sipho, two of them were well publicised which is Chiefs and Sundowns. But Chiefs never put in an offer and after considering the Sundowns offer, the player decided that I should close the deal.

“As agents we do not influence the players, we only advise them and they make the final decisions,” said Makaab who is constantly criticised by Chiefs fans of being against their team when it comes to his players.