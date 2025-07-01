Mbule ‘ready’ for Orlando Pirates challenge

“Already we have seen where we are training, so I think our minds are getting ready for the upcoming challenge,” said Mbule.

New Orlando Pirates signing Sipho “Master Chef” Mbule has declared himself ready for the upcoming Betway Premiership season.



Pirates announced Mbule as their player recently after he joined the club as a free agent following the expiry of his Mamelodi Sundowns contract.



He, with seven other new signings – Yanela Mbuthuma (from Richards Bay), Masindi Nemtajela (Marumo Gallants), Tshepang Moremi (Amazulu), Nkosikhona Ndaba (Richards Bay), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Tshepo Mashiloane (Baroka), and Sihle Nduli (Stellenbosch) – had an induction tour on Monday that included a visit to the Rand Stadium, the club’s training ground.



From there, the tour took them to the home of founding member Bethuel Mokgosinyane at Orlando East.

The recruits then visited the Zodwa Khoza Foundation, where they spent time with learners and were addressed by club legend and foundation ambassador Bashin Mahlangu.

The induction wrapped up with a lunch at the Protea Hotel, where club legends including Tebogo Moloi, Edward Motale, and former captains Lucky Lekgwathi, Happy Jele, and Innocent Maela officially welcomed the new players into the Pirates family.

Mbule says their minds are getting ‘ready’

Mbule believes the induction helps him and the other new players to settle down quicker in their new environment.



“Today’s sessions are going to help us a lot. Because they are going to make things easy for us so that we can know what is going on,” Mbule told Pirates media.



“Already we have seen where we are training, so I think our minds are getting ready for the upcoming challenge,” added, who spent last season at Sekhukhune United on loan from Sundowns.

