Kaizer Chiefs need to produce the right kind of players, says Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki has revealed that he had to hit the ground running when he joined Kaizer Chiefs as head of technical in setting up the right structures to ensure the club is aligned from development to the senior team.



Ntseki joined the Naturena side before the start of last season after he had been fired as Bafana Bafana coach.



He has a strong background in youth football having been coach at that level at Safa before he graduated to the senior team.

“If you look at the trends in football, whether on the technical or management level, it is important to be at the level of the rest of the world because Kaizer Chiefs is one of the big teams in Africa, and one of the most popular in the world.

“We need to equate the popularity with a top management approach in bringing in top quality youth and senior team coaches,” said Ntseki recently.

One of his immediate tasks when he joined was to restructure the youth teams and ensure that they are aligned so they can produce the kind of quality the team needs.

“A staff audit was done in the junior team to look at what we have and what we lack, and also the type of players we need to bring in. This is because in projecting the future you need to start with development.

“There you need to estimate the physical height of players, the tactical projections with the players you bring in. You then do that looking at the needs in the first team.

“And one of the needs in the technical team is quality players. We can pride ourselves in having a player like Mdu Shabalala who played in the Compact Cup and has played in the national team. I am just making an example with him.

“If you look at the players that we have brought into the first team from development, I think they are doing well.

“When I came in, I had to hit the ground running and come up with structures that make the club realise the objectives,” explained Ntseki.