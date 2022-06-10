‘A dream fulfilled,’ says Hlatshwayo as he calls time on his Pirates career

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Thulani Hlatshwayo’s stay at Orlando Pirates has ended. It is however worth mentioning that it was not a memorable one that he would have hoped for.

Hlatshwayo – who confessed that he had always wanted to play for Pirates as he grew up a fan – was welcomed with the captain’s armband at the Buccaneers.

The Ghost, as Pirates fans are known, were happy to have him as he had an incredible record at Bidvest Wits and was Bafana Bafana captain at the time. But a combination of poor performances and costly errors and own goals soon turned him into a disastrous acquisition.

“My dream to wear the black and white jersey of Orlando Pirates has been fulfilled,” said Hlatshwayo in a statement published by Pirates on their website on Friday morning.

“When I came here, I said I wanted a trophy, and we were able to deliver on that mandate. Unfortunately, the second season didn’t work out the way I wanted it to, and this is what has informed my decision to request the club to grant me my wish of leaving because I still have a lot to give and a lot to offer in the field of play. This is something that I shared with the management,” he added.

In a career that spans over 13 years, Hlatshwayo has contributed to the success of every club he has played for. So, it was no surprise that when the Soweto-born defender joined the Pirates in 2020; he was able to help guide his boyhood club to the MTN8 title in his first season, said Pirates in their statement.

“We had some positive talks (with the management) but with everything taken into careful consideration, I have decided that it is the right time for me to leave the club.

“I will forever be grateful to the chairman and the club for granting me this wish. The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days.

“For me, today is a new chapter filled with many emotions. There’s a sense of pride, sadness and also optimism towards the future. Finally, to the fans, I would personally like to thank you for all the support,” said Hlatshwayo.