Munyai signs new contract extension with TS Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Marks Munyai has put pen to paper on a contract extension at TS Galaxy.



The 30-year-old has extended his stay for a further three years, according to the Mpumalanga side.



Munyai, who plays as a right back, has been one of the regular players at the Rockets who struggled last season and avoided relegation in the final days of the season. He says he is happy to stay at the club.

“I’ve felt at home at TS Galaxy from day one. I’m happy to be part of this family. I aim to continue to contribute positively towards the success of the club,” said Munyai after signing his extension.

“TS Galaxy is a club with huge ambitions and that’s why I decided to extend my stay. I’m looking forward to more good memories,” he added.

Munyai burst into the DStv Premiership scene with Black Leopards where he was the club captain and one of the standout performers for Lidoda Duvha. He was signed by Highlands Park when Leopards got relegated. He was part of the team who were sold to TS Galaxy when Highlands Park sold their status.

Club president, Tim Sukazi said Munyai is a critical player for his team and they are happy that he had agreed to stay on for longer.

“We are very delighted by Marks’ renewal of his contract with the club,” said Sukazi. “He has been one of the most critical cogs of our machinery. He values the club while we also value him a lot. He contributed a lot to the club’s stay in the DStv Premiership. We appreciate him locking his future with our club.”

Galaxy are expected to announce some of their new signings in the coming days.



They have already lost Augustine Kwem to AmaZulu and will need to find another reliable goal scorer if they are to be successful in their quest to avoid being in the relegation areas next season.