Pirates announce two new signings

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have announced two new recruits for the 2022/23 DStv Premiership campaign, with the team confirming the signing of defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki on Monday morning.

Sibisi, who joins Pirates from Golden Arrows, has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers for a while now, as he joins his former teammate Neverdie Makhubela at Pirates after the midfielder signed with Bucs prior to the start of last season. The 26-yearsold Sibisi has been part of Abafana Be’Sthende since 2015 and has captained the side from time to time.



With the ability to play on right-back and as a center-back, Sibisi will give the Pirates technical team options when coming to setting up their line-up. The KwaZulu-Natal born player was a key figure in the Arrows squad, with 24 appearances this past campaign.



He also brings another positive element in the Bucs team, with a knack of scoring goals as a defender after finding the back of the net three times and making one assist last season.



“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Golden Arrows for the transfer of Nkosinathi Sibisi. The Buccaneers have agreed a deal with Abafana Be’Sthende, and the player himself, that will see the 26-year-olddefender move to Orlando Stadium when the transfer window re-opens on July 1st,”the club wrote on their website.



Meanwhile, in Xoki’s deal, the announcement was first made by his former club AmaZulu FC, who revealed that the move was part of former Bucs striker Gabadinho Mhango making his way to Usuthu.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can also confirms the signing of another defender, 27-year-old Tapelo Xoki joins the Club from AmaZulu in a deal that sees Gabadinho Mhango moving to Usuthu.”



Sibisi and Xoki move to Gauteng with Bucs looking to stabilise their defence, with the club having parted ways with Thulani Hlatshwayo recently.



The two new signings will be battling for a place in the starting line-up along with Olisa Ndah, Innocent Maela, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Kwanda Mngonyama and skipper Happy Jele, but his future remains uncertain at the club with his contract on it’s last days.