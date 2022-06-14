Cardoso reveals how players came to Chiefs training drunk

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Daniel Cardoso has made a bold revelation that Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles over the past few years are due to a bad attitude some players had and how they sometimes came to training reeking of alcohol.

Cardoso – who is part of the 10 players who were released by the Naturena side at the end of last season – believes the club’s recruitment policy is the reason they have gone on a seven year drought.

“I think the biggest downfall over the past seven years I was there… I have seen players brought in and let go within six months to a year (because they were not the right fit),” said Cardoso in an interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide on Monday.

“Sometimes the quality of signings that come to Chiefs… you bring in players from the NFD (GladAfrica Championship), you bring in free agents. I mean, they are passionate about playing but some players just want to earn a salary.

“And you can see it on the field. You can see who wants to play and how some players just arrive at training reeking of alcohol because they don’t care. I believe that was the biggest effect (problem) we had at Chiefs in the years that I was there,” explained the 33-year-old.

Chiefs have recently parted ways with players like Emmanuel Letlotlo, Siphelele Ntshangase and Dumisani Zuma, all with allegations of misconduct.

Cardoso believes that if the club were to change their recruitment policy and start signing quality players who want to achieve things, things would change. Amakhosi coach, Arthur Zwane has also previously conceded that the club has carried some deadwood for far too long. He said the team had nursed some egos unnecessarily.

“But I think the biggest impact is the signings, in terms of the downfall. I do hope that they fix it. They have the finances (for that) and they can become a great force. And I hope they do,” said Cardoso.

He said he was helped by facemasks in recent years to hide himself when he was in public because of the shame he felt they had brought to the once successful club.

“It’s been seven years without a trophy and I hope it doesn’t carry on longer because the fans are getting impatient. If you go to the shops after a loss, you have to put your hat on and thank goodness for the facemasks…”