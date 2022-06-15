Komphela, Erasmus get stick on Twitter for anti-Broos comments

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela and striker Kermit Erasmus are some of the few in the local professional football ranks who have come out against what Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said about the standard in the country.

The Bafana mentor pulled no punches in a media conference on Tuesday questioning the standard of the Premier Soccer League’s DStv Premiership and of players in the country.

He said South Africa is far behind other countries in terms of standards. His views received varying responses on social media. But Komphela took offence at how the coach addressed the issue.

“Our nation is addressed with so much carelessness and lack of tact. It is disrespectful and to some it sounds like the “honest truth” but others the tone is just as condescending,” wrote Komphela in response to SuperSport TV presenter Thomas Mlambo’s post on the matter.

Erasmus also had an opinion on the matter and wrote: “Why do we have a coach that doesn’t believe in our talent and league. Sorry for thinking out loud!”

@AlexSithole responded to both with: “Hugo seems to have touched only those who rely on others to deliver, that’s you and Kermit.”

@VictorVeeM replied: “Why do we have players promising to score 30 goals and end up injured the whole season with two goals?”

@Thandeka_teez replied: “He’s not lying though, you guys (players) are not serious about football. You don’t have the fighting spirit. Look how players from Ghana and other African countries are playing in (the) EPL, La Liga, etc. SA players, where are they?”

@sibonelosithole also had something to say: “Kermit, you chose money over football. Why do we have you in South Africa at your age, with so much potential? When you left Pirates you said you wanted to be closer to your family but immediately when things didn’t work out you came back to a weaker league, isn’t so?”