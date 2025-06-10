Bafana goalscorer Kwayiba now wants his ‘big three’ move

'I won’t mention anyone, but I want to play for one of the three,' said the Chippa forward.

Bafana Bafana goalscorer Sinoxolo Kwayiba has admitted he is hoping for a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bafana’s Kwayiba – ‘Let’s hope it happens’

Chippa United forward Kwayiba netted Bafana’s opener in their 2-0 win over Mozambique in an international friendly at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday, and was rewarded with the Man-of-the-Match Award.

The 25 year-old is set to join Pirates ahead of the new season, Phakaaathi understands.

“Let’s hope it happens,” Kwayiba told SABC Sport when asked about a move to South Africa’s so-called ‘big three’.

“I am hoping to play for a big team here and after that to play overseas.

“Let’s say (in) the big three. I won’t mention anyone, but I want to play for one of the three.”

Kwayiba, meanwhile, was ecstatic to get his first goal for Bafana.

“I am feeling very happy I have been praying for this,” he added.

“I have been scoring with my team (Chippa) in the PSL, but I have been praying to get a goal for Bafana. Dreams do come true.

“I am happy to be with these guys, learning each and every day,

“It is not my first time with Bafana, but this was my first start. So it was great to be with the guys I camp and I hope I get another chance.