WATCH: Ngcobo’s stunner wins Chiefs silverware after indifferent season

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It could have been predicted that the Goal-of-the-Season award medal would go to Kaizer Chiefs, as this is voted for by the supporters.

Chiefs supporters are well-known for their loyalty and it was no surprise when the PSL announced Nkosingiphile Ngcobo as the winner of the award on Wednesday.

2021/22 #DStvPrem Goal of the Season⚽️???? Winner – Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo





Ngcobo’s stunner he scored against Sekhukhune United last season was the one that got the Amakhosi fans excited and voted for it to be awarded. It is the only silverware Amakhosi got out of last season.

They did not have any players nominated in any of the big awards after yet another difficult season that saw the club having another dry run.

The goal itself was good with the left-footed diminutive midfielder showing his shooting prowess from long range to send it into the net. He had to avert Talent Chawapiwa’s attention and sent a rocket that beat Toaster Nsabata, who was one of the best performing keepers last season.