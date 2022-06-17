I won’t sign Zongo, insists Royal AM CEO

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has rubbished rumours that the club has signed winger Masibusane Zongo, emphasizing that they won’t sign the notorious winger.

ALSO READ: New ‘vibrant’ Gallants coach’s promise to the club fans



The left-winger, who was dubbed one of the best emerging talents in South African football, saw his off the field issues delaying his promising career. The 32-years old has been playing competitive football for some time having last been on the books of Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020.



According to numerous reports, the winger is gearing up for a stint with Thwihli Thwahla, but, Mnisi is certain that there is no way the club will be adding the dribbling wizard to the Durban based club.



“It’s a rumour, Royal AM has never released a statement saying they have signed Masibusane Zongo. We don’t sign players because of rumours. We don’t know anything about that and we have never spoken about Zongo,” Mnisi told Phakaaathi on Friday.



“I have never spoken to him and I won’t sign him, that’s a fact of the matter. We have never even spoken to his representatives. And I again, why would we sign Zongo when we have a youngster who plays in that position. We have Mfundo Thikazi who plays in that position and he is doing very well. You must ask Kaizer Chiefs about him, everybody knows what he has done and teams in the league know about him. so, why should we be looking to sign a player who has been there before when we have a youngster who is capable of doing the job?.”



Zongo has played over eight teams since he turned professional in 2010 after graduating from SuperSport United development after making a switch from AmaTuks youth teams. But, he was loaned out to Vasco da Gama, as well as Bidvest Wits and Blackburn Rovers.



He then joined Chippa United in 2013, spending only six months at the club. And that was followed by a move to Platinum Stars, Royal Eagles and Botswana based club Extension Gunners FC and ended up returning home to Tshakuma in 2020.