Mphahlele and Ntiya-Ntiya out as Kaizer Chiefs continue clean-up process

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Veteran defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and left back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya are the latest players to be released by Kaizer Chiefs.

This duo takes the number of players released by the Naturena based side to 12 after the mass release that happened earlier this month, which included another veteran Bernard Parker.

Chiefs made it clear as soon as the past season ended that drastic steps would be taken to ensure the seven-year dry run without a trophy is halted in the coming term. They quickly settled the coaching position matter and announced Arthur Zwane as full-time head coach with Dillon Sheppard as his assistant. A few days later, 10 players were shown the door and more put on the transfer list.

On Monday evening Amakhosi confirmed seven of their new players as they get closer to beginning their preseason training and preparations.

Among those introduced on Monday are Kamohelo “Nyaope” Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou and Dillon Solomons from Swallows FC and Siyethemba Sithebe from AmaZulu.

“Kaizer Chiefs have opted to not extend Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s contract when it expires at the end of the month,” said Chiefs in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

“The talented defender arrived at Chiefs ahead of the 2016/17 season from Mamelodi Sundowns. His Amakhosi debut came on the opening day of the DStv Premiership season on 23 August 2016 against Bidvest Wits.

“He has since played a total of 127 official matches in his six seasons with the Glamour Boys, working with different coaches. His leadership on and off the pitch saw him wear the captain’s armband a number of times for Amakhosi.

“We thank ‘Rama’ for his hard work and wish him all the best in the future,” said Amakhosi of the man widely known as Rama.

“Kaizer Chiefs and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya have come to a decision to part ways. The defender joined Chiefs’ development ranks before being promoted to the senior team in January 2018. Our well wishes to Siphosakhe for the future,” they said of Ntiya-Ntiya.

Amakhosi are expected to announce a few more players as they are believed to be still looking for a striker or two before they close their chequebook.