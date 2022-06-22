MaMkhize to address media amid rumours of fight with Chiefs over player

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize has called a media conference for next week, where she is expected to give an update of the state of affairs at the club, including a possible fight with Kaizer Chiefs over one of their new players.

The club’s chief executive, Sinky Mnisi hinted in a radio interview with Metro FM on Tuesday that they could be contesting the signing of Dillon Solomons by Amakhosi.

“I think there will be a story unfolding, I think let me put it like that for now… In terms of that player (Dillon Solomons), especially that particular player. There will be a story unfolding but I will leave it to the powers that be for now. But watch this space.

“Royal AM will be party to that but when it unfolds, remember what I said. Fine, the announcement might have been made but everything has due processes which will be followed.

“But believe me, there is a story that will unfold pertaining to that particular player. Let us just leave it there for now. Let us wait for the story to unfold,” said Mnisi coyly.

Solomons was announced by Amakhosi late on Monday night alongside five other new players who will be with the Soweto giants next season.

It is not clear what Mnisi meant as he could not expand on the matter but Solomons’ agent has said they never had any dealings with MaMkhize’s team.

“Dillan had offers from 5 clubs – and the last two to follow up were Chiefs and Pirates. The player made it clear he wants to go to Chiefs. No contact from Royal AM,” Solomons’ agent Grant Nieuwenhuys told the SABC.

Phakaaathi meanwhile understands that MaMkhize, who has been away on holiday in the US over the past few weeks, has a lot she needs to express next week.

A source has claimed that she was upset that their coach John Maduka was let go without her consent. Maduka has since joined Maritzburg United, after they fired Ernst Middendorp.